Record-breaking female cyclists to take part in Marlow charity ride

A charity cycle ride starting and finishing in Marlow will be returning to the road this year, with the aim of raising thousands for good causes in the area.

The Marlow Red Kite Ride event will be taking place on Sunday, September 5, alongside the InternationElles - a worldwide team of amateur female cyclists who champion gender equality in the sport.

Now in its 10th year, the Red Kite Ride has raised more than £70,000 for charities but last year's event was forced to cancel due to the pandemic.

This year the good causes nominated by event organisers, Marlow Riders, include Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Wycombe Homeless Connection, Younger People with Dementia, Samaritans Slough Windsor & Maidenhead, and Marlow Sports Club.

The ride showcases countryside around Marlow, taking riders into the Chilterns, with three routes of 50, 80 or 100 miles to choose from.

Russell King, chair of Marlow Riders, said: “We are looking forward to once again running the Red Kite Ride after having missed a year in which so many events sadly had to be cancelled.

"We have been heartened by the large number of early rider registrations, due to pent up demand, however, we still have places available, and with three routes to choose from, there is something suitable for most levels of rider.”

The UK contingent of the InternationElles are fresh from completing a Guinness World Record for the fastest time from Lands End to John O’Groats by a four-person relay team, in 46 hours and three minutes - and the team will ride the 100 mile route of the Red Kite Ride.

The group normally complete the iconic Tour de France route in full ahead of the men, in protest over a lack of an equivalent female version of the route.

Last year, they had to change their tactics due to the pandemic and instead completed a four-day, non-stop relay and a climb up a Welsh mountain to support their cause.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, and a women's Tour de France race is now to be introduced in 2022.

Louise Vardeman, one of the founder members of the InternationElles, and Marlow resident, added: “We are passionate about promoting and supporting greater accessibility for women’s cycling, particularly at the grass roots level.

"My team members and I are excited to ride the 100 mile course of the Red Kite Ride and hope to ride with as many other women as possible.”

Event director, Graeme Badenoch, said: “The Red Kite Ride has a loyal following with many riders returning year after year, however we are always keen to extend our appeal to new demographics.

"The InternationElles have been part of an impressive campaign to see the return of a Women’s Tour de France race, which is to be introduced in 2022.

"We are delighted that they are to take part in the Red Kite Ride, which we hope will raise the profile of our event with more female riders.”

For more information and to enter for the Red Kite Ride, visit www.marlowredkiteride.co.uk