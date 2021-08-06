Marlow pub The Oarsman to open under new ownership

A Marlow pub will reopen its doors next month under new owners, who have revealed they have 'exciting plans' for the venue.

The Oarsman, in Spittal Street, will start trading in September under the ownership of duo Nigel Sutcliffe and James Mclean, who own consultancy firm Truffle Hunting.

The pub will provide a setting to meet for drinks with a bar area accommodating 50 guests, while a bistro will house up to 50 people. A covered outside space will also have seating areas.

Nigel and James are described as 'highly respected figures' in the industry, having worked together for more than 20 years.

Most recently, Nigel has worked with Heston Blumenthal and the Fat Duck Group in nearby Bray, while James started his career winning a Young Chef of the Year contest and has held positions at some of the countries most prestigious restaurants.

The pair currently work alongside the team at The Crown in Bray.

The Oarsman will make some 'subtle changes' before re-opening, including an open kitchen that will be visible for guests to see the chefs create and produce food.

Nigel and James have recruited a chef and sous-chef for their new team but are looking for a general manager and sommelier over the coming weeks.

Tasting evenings are planned at The Oarsman to showcase the best of the local menu, and Nigel is creating a wine list which will include favourites as well as the more unusual finds.

Commenting on the acquisition of The Oarsman, Nigel said: "James and I are delighted that we will be re-opening such a fantastic property in the coming months.

"We have some exciting plans for guests and hope that we can bring something to Marlow that compliments the existing offering.

"We rely on our local audience and can’t wait to welcome them as soon as we are ready to."

The bar and restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner as well as drinks.

Visit theoarsman.co.uk for more information, or follow @theoarsmanmarlow on Instagram.