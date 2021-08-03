SITE INDEX

    • Small plane makes emergency landing in Little Marlow fields

    Sheepridge Lane in Little Marlow, near to where the plane made an emergency landing

    A light aircraft made an emergency landing in the Little Marlow countryside at the weekend - but both occupants of the plane escaped unscathed.

    Fire crews from Maidenhead and High Wycombe attended to the plane on Sunday at about 4:05pm, which had come to a stop in fields between Sheepridge Lane and Coldmoorholme Lane.

    One man and a woman, who were inside the small plane at the time of the emergency landing, were out of the aircraft and uninjured by the time fire crews arrived.

    Marlow & Bourne End

