Small plane makes emergency landing in Little Marlow fields

A light aircraft made an emergency landing in the Little Marlow countryside at the weekend - but both occupants of the plane escaped unscathed.

Fire crews from Maidenhead and High Wycombe attended to the plane on Sunday at about 4:05pm, which had come to a stop in fields between Sheepridge Lane and Coldmoorholme Lane.

One man and a woman, who were inside the small plane at the time of the emergency landing, were out of the aircraft and uninjured by the time fire crews arrived.