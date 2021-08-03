Small plane makes emergency landing in Little Marlow fields

09:28AM, Tuesday 03 August 2021
Sheepridge Lane in Little Marlow, near to where the plane made an emergency landing
A light aircraft made an emergency landing in the Little Marlow countryside at the weekend - but both occupants of the plane escaped unscathed.
Fire crews from Maidenhead and High Wycombe attended to the plane on Sunday at about 4:05pm, which had come to a stop in fields between Sheepridge Lane and Coldmoorholme Lane.
One man and a woman, who were inside the small plane at the time of the emergency landing, were out of the aircraft and uninjured by the time fire crews arrived.
