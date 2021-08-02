Bourne End sports club consults on plans for new swimming pool

A junior sports club in Bourne End is consulting on plans to build a new swimming pool in the village.

Bourne End Junior Sports Club (BEJSC) is seeking feedback online for its plans to construct the pool on Bourne End Academy land, in an initiative it has dubbed 'Project Thunderbirds'.

The club, which is based in New Road, has been in operation since 1970 and already occupies a sports hall venue, but claims that swimming is a more difficult sport to offer its members.

This is because pools have to be hired in nearby Marlow or High Wycombe 'at considerable cost', while it is also becoming a challenge to use these pools at times convenient for BEJSC's young people.

Working in partnership with swimming club Neil Bailey Swimming, the club is attempting to build its own pool next to Bourne End Academy, where some existing tennis courts are currently standing.

The facility will include two swimming pools - the main pool being 25 metres, with six lanes and a depth of two metres at one end and 1.1 metres at the other.

The second pool will be for ‘learn to swim’ programmes and additional elite training. This pool will be 10 metres in length, three to four lanes wide with a depth of 1-2 metres - as well as a moving water system.

Also included in the plans will be coach and car parking, and a green roof will be fitted to the building to boost its energy efficiency.

Please participate in our quick & easy questionnaire "A swimming pool for Bourne End". This public consultation is part of the planning process and we are keen to ensure that all information is openly available and understood. https://t.co/YDS6cLJH9t#Swimming #BourneEnd #pool pic.twitter.com/r9Ac4HtCWX — BEJSC (@BEJSC1970) July 29, 2021

A planning application is yet to be submitted to Buckinghamshire Council, however as part of the planning process, BEJSC has invited those with an interest to express their thoughts on the proposals via an online consultation.

It added that it hopes to soon schedule an in-person consultation to give people a more interactive presentation on the plans.

BEJSC said that it hopes the new pool will become a 'hub' for swimming provision to those in Bourne End and surrounding areas, with the aim being to ensure all those within a five-mile radius are able to access swimming lessons.

