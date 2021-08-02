Marlow Jazz Club to host gig for first time in 17 months

After a long lay-off due to the pandemic, a jazz club in Marlow is set to reopen its doors to music lovers for its first gig in 17 months.

Marlow Jazz Club, based in the Royal British Legion hall in Station Approach, is back in business on Tuesday, August 24.

Tasked with restarting the town's jazz scene performances, two highly rated saxophonists will top the bill – Karen Sharp on tenor and baritone, and Art Themen on tenor and soprano.

The backing trio will be led by award-winning pianist Frank Harrison.

This is the first gig at the Marlow Jazz Club for more than a year, with plans to open in June put on hold as the Government paused its plans to ease lockdown earlier in the summer.

Live music venues such as these have been hit hard by the pandemic and have not been able to open at all since the crisis started.

Entry policy is pay-at-the-door (£10), but reserving a seat in advance is strongly advised by the club, as the hall, with a slightly reduced capacity, is filling up with bookings from regulars.

The performance will kick off at 8.30pm. Phone 01628 486571 to reserve a seat.