Marlow bar is best in Bucks at national awards

A Marlow bar has been named the best in Buckinghamshire via a national awards contest.

Clayton's Marlow, in Oxford Road, finished top of the pile in the county at the 2021 National Pub and Bar Awards.

A total of 94 county winners were announced, with all of them now invited to the competition's grand final in Euston Square, London, on September 6.

On the evening, 15 regional winners, and the overall national pub and bar of the year, will be announced.

Via a Facebook post, Clayton's thanked its 'lovely customers' for helping it survive a 'very challenging year'.

"Not only do we get a certificate (whoop!) we get invited to the Grand Final on 6th September where the national winner will be announced," it said.

"Well done to all the amazing team here that have helped us survive this very challenging year from which I believe we’ve come out stronger.

"And thanks to all our lovely customers who have been very supportive and patient with all the new systems here."

Berkshire's winner was the Crown and Garter, based in Hungerford.