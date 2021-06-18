Proposed world-class film studio in Marlow could create 5000 jobs

A visionary proposal which could create more than 5,000 jobs has been announced to turn Buckinghamshire into the UK’s creative HQ.

The plans would see a former landfill site just outside Marlow developed into a world-class film studio to create a state-of-the-art creative campus for film and television production.

The project is in its early stages, with a public engagement process beginning this week before a planning application is submitted later this year.

More than 5,000 jobs could be created through partnership with existing institutions in the area and an apprenticeship programme developed with the filmmakers on site.

Sustainability will be at heart of the project, with discussions about how to enhance the existing habitat, promote cleaner air and a richer landscape embedded into the public engagement process.

The proposals are being driven by Dido Property, a company founded last year to facilitate the launch of one of the world’s leading campuses for film and television production.

The project is being supported by a professional team who have delivered such projects as the London Olympics, King’s Cross, Spitalfields East London, Spinningfields Manchester and CB1 Cambridge.

CEO of Dido Property, Robert Laycock, said: “This is just the beginning of an open conversation where we want to meet and listen to the local community to better understand their views and opinions, so they can actively shape the regeneration this phenomenal project offers.

“Buckinghamshire needs to work hard to retain its global leadership in this important and competitive sector, and this campus will put Marlow at the very heart of one of the world’s greatest creative opportunities for generations to come.

“Providing for the home-grown and internationally significant talent across all areas of production, and an essential place to work for our talented actors, craftspeople, crews, technicians and designers has never been more urgent,” said Robert.

He added that the site would provide a unique opportunity to deliver new jobs, skills and apprenticeships in the area.

“Our first stage will be a listening exercise, as we engage the local community,” said Robert.

“We’ll then ask for more feedback at later stages as the design evolves.

“The results will be published in a ‘Statement of Community Involvement’ [which] will be a public document submitted as part of the application.

“We are mindful that there are challenges to overcome. It is very important to us that we listen to stakeholders and the community, so that we can deliver a studio not just of global significance but that also meets a wide set of local aspirations.”