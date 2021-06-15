Marlow to host 'comedy weekender' featuring Al Murray and Russell Howard

Marlow will play host to some top UK comedians next month as an al fresco theatre arrives in the town.

Organised by the people who run the Pub in the Park music and food festival, the outdoor theatre in Higginson Park will feature comedy acts including Mark Watson, Russell Howard, Al Murray and John Bishop.

A food menu compiled by Michelin-starred chefs will also be available to try when the event - dubbed The Alfresco Theatre - kicks off on Thursday, July 1 until Sunday, July 4.

Mark Watson said: “I'm genuinely excited to be returning to Marlow with the most spectacular line-up we've put together so far.

"This is going to be a weekend to remember - and the best kind of weekend, four days long. I can't wait to unleash some of the most coveted comedy talents in the UK, all in one place.”

Tickets for the theatre will go on sale Thursday, with registration available for early access to tickets from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Due to capacities, tickets are limited, and available in the following types: gold (priced at £75), silver (£45) and bronze (£35).

Visit www.thealfrescotheatre.co.uk/marlow for more information.