Little Marlow author releases 11th book on acclaimed British filmmaker

An author and film journalist who has lived in Little Marlow for decades has released his 11th book, charting the life and achievements of an award-winning British filmmaker.

Quentin Falk, a resident of Little Marlow for more than 50 years, has delved into the career of Charles Chrichton, whose 70-year work life spanned some of the greatest comedies.

Although born and raised in The Wirral, Crichton attended St Piran's School in Maidenhead, and 60 years later, two of his grandsons also went to the Gringer Hill school.

Also a long-time resident of Denham, Chrichton worked first in the cutting rooms at the nearby studios before graduating to director at the London-based Ealing Studios.

In the 1960s and 70s he moved mostly into television with programmes like The Avengers, before being scouted by admirer John Cleese to help write A Fish Called Wanda in 1988.

Although Crichton died in 1999, just before his 90th birthday, Quentin has added contributions to his book from surviving colleagues including Cleese, Sir Michael Palin, Dame Judi Dench and singer-actress Petula Clark.

Charles Chrichton, which was published by Manchester University Press on June 1, is on sale now at suitable retailers.