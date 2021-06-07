Plans approved for new Lidl store in Marlow

Marlow will soon be home to a budget supermarket after Lidl had plans for a new store in the town approved by Buckinghamshire Council last week.

The German food retail chain revealed its plans to occupy a shop out of the old Waitrose, in Chapel Street, back in February.

Waitrose left the site in October 2019, prompting rumours about what could potentially take over the location, with proposals for a nursery approved in February 2020.

But after these plans fell through, Lidl stepped in to offer competition for the other supermarket outlets in Marlow, and had its proposals approved on June 3.

The German company wants to remove an existing boundary wall and erect a series of extensions to the building, with a new trolley bay and bollards also part of the plans.

The development permitted is required by Buckinghamshire Council to begin within three years from the date of approval.

The opening hours of the new Lidl are restricted to between 7am and 11pm 'on any day' (excluding Sunday's), it states in the decision report document.

The supermarket has also been instructed not to take deliveries between the hours of 11pm and 7am, Monday to Saturday, and between 11pm and 8am on Sunday's and Bank or statutory holidays.

In the planning officer report, it states that the application is 'not for a change of use, but rather an extension to the existing use'.

"Given the location within the town centre, the principle is acceptable. Indeed, the application is welcomed given the economic benefits to the town centre and re-use of a vacant building," officers add.

The council's highways team were also 'satisfied' that the additional retail floor space would not 'materially alter' the existing parking situation in Marlow town centre.

"The local highway network is subject to a plethora of parking and waiting restrictions preventing any unlawful and unsafe on-street parking. The site is also well located for public transport options," it said.

A total of 20 letters of objection were received by the council, which raised fears over noise and air pollution, inadequate parking and the 'impact on bats'. Six letters of support were collected.

One group which did not oppose the plans was Marlow Town Council, which requested that truck engines and refrigeration systems be 'switched off when unloading to protect neighbouring amenity'.

To view the application, search for reference 21/05488/FUL on the Bucks Council planning portal.