Witness appeal after man dies in crash involving white horse box on the A404

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died following a crash with a horse box on the A404.

The incident took place at approximately 2pm on Thursday along the southbound carriageway between Handy Cross and Marlow.

The collision involved a white horse box and a male pedestrian in his 60s.

The man died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the horse box was uninjured, and no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Mark Dunne of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “Very sadly, this collision has resulted in the death of a man, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to the collision, to please make contact with us.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage to please check this to see if it has captured anything that could assist our investigation.

“You can contact police online or by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43210241273.”