    • Major traffic disruption on A404 near Marlow after 'serious collision'

    Thames Valley Police issue 219 fines during coronavirus lockdown

    The A404 has been closed southbound near Marlow after a serious collision involving a lorry driver and a pedestrian.

    Thames Valley Police tweeted today (Thursday) to say that traffic disruption is anticipated following the incident.

    The section of dual carriageway is closed between the Handy Cross roundabout in High Wycombe and the A4155 near Marlow, and will likely remain closed for 'some time', the force added.

    Highways England says that the collision involves a lorry and a pedestrian. 

    Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route. 

    For more information on the incident and to find out diversion details, click here

