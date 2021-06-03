Major traffic disruption on A404 near Marlow after 'serious collision'

03:22PM, Thursday 03 June 2021
The A404 has been closed southbound near Marlow after a serious collision involving a lorry driver and a pedestrian.
Thames Valley Police tweeted today (Thursday) to say that traffic disruption is anticipated following the incident.
The section of dual carriageway is closed between the Handy Cross roundabout in High Wycombe and the A4155 near Marlow, and will likely remain closed for 'some time', the force added.
Highways England says that the collision involves a lorry and a pedestrian.
Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route.
⚠️ ROAD CLOSED ⚠️— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 3, 2021
The A404 has been closed southbound between the Handy Cross roundabout and Marlow due to a serious road traffic collision.
The road is likely to remain closed for some time and serious traffic disruption is anticipated.
Please find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/mR23lJI4oK
