Fire crews called after campervan stuck near Marlow Bridge

Traffic queues were rife near Marlow Bridge today (Wednesday) after a campervan got stuck between bollards on its exit from the structure.

Pictures by Advertiser photographer Ian Longthorne show the Fiat campervan wedged in between the small gap between the deterrents, which have been installed by Buckinghamshire Council to protect the bridge from oversized vehicles.

Firefighters could be seen helping to rescue the vehicle from its position, with reports of large tailbacks of traffic along the Bisham Road.

In March, a driver complained about the new bollards on Marlow Bridge, which he said have caused some motorists’ vehicles to sustain hundreds of pounds worth of damage due to their limited width.

The issue of the bollards and overweight vehicles on the historic bridge has been in the news for several years. In 2016, a lorry caused it to shut for months after causing structural damage when crossing.

This has put the spotlight on the level of signage and design of bollards to help deter drivers of overweight vehicles from using the route.

ANPR cameras have been touted as a possible solution, with Bucks Council saying in February that it was working with Trading Standards to see whether this could be a possibility.