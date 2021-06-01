SITE INDEX

    • 'Close call' at Marlow bar after large fire causes damage to store room

    A Marlow bar has described a 'close call' after some nearby bins and a fence caught fire early this morning (Tuesday), with firefighters called to put out the large blaze.

    Clayton's Marlow, in Oxford Road, thanked a member of the public who called emergency services to alert them of the fire, adding that it escaped with just an 'unstable wall' to a store room. 

    Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews from High Wycombe to the scene at about 6:38am this morning, and firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire. 

    Writing on Instagram today, Clayton's said that the blaze could have been 'a lot worse' if the passer-by had not reported it when they did. It plans to open again tonight, the bar added. 

    "Close call today... some bins behind our store room (not ours) set fire and made a bit of a mess," Clayton's wrote. 

    "Thank you to the fire fighters that came and sorted it out and thanks to the passer-by who contacted them as could have been a lot worse.

    "We escaped with an ‘unstable’ wall to our store room, so we’ll be open as usual tonight."

