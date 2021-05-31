Plans submitted for up to 400 homes in Bourne End

Outline plans to build up to 400 new homes in the Bourne End countryside have been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council.

Developer Catesby Estates also wants to build a primary school as part of the overall development on a site known as Hollands Farm.

Furthermore, the applicants are seeking to build a games area and parkland, as well as improvements to road junctions, new footpaths and enhanced public transport routes.

Hollands Farm, in Hedsor Road, was earmarked for more than 400 new homes in the Wycombe District Local Plan, which was adopted in August 2019.

An adjacent green space, known as Jacksons Field, is also under threat from development with 75 homes planned here.

Campaign group Keep Bourne End Green (KBEG) has been critical of the amount of homes being built on Hollands Farm, saying that the numbers are not consistent with population levels and will put strain on local amenities and roads.

The KBEG group challenged the lawfulness of the Wycombe District Local Plan in the summer of last year and has recently seen two of its representatives elected to Bucks Council as councillors following the local elections on May 6.

Across the county border in the Royal Borough, parish councillors in Cookham also fear that the Hollands development could have an adverse effect on the village - and even as far away as Maidenhead.

Not every detail has been released regarding the submitted plans for Hollands Farm as it is an outline planning application, which means that more specific details - such as landscaping and how the buildings will look - are reserved at this stage.

Catesby Estates proposes to offer some affordable homes as part of the scheme - according to the planning documents, it seeks to build 188 market homes; 192 social affordable rent properties and 20 'self-build' homes.

The application was validated by Bucks Council on May 19 but it is not yet known when it is likely to come before the planning committee.

To view the application, search for reference 21/06215/OUT on Buckinghamshire Council's Wycombe area planning portal.