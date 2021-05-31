Marlow mayor helps opticians celebrate first year in town

An opticians in Marlow celebrated its first birthday in the town with a little help from the town's mayor, Cllr Richard Scott.

Located in West Street, Specsavers first opened its doors in 2020 under unusual circumstances due to the pandemic and, like other businesses, has seen its team serve customers through lockdowns.

Cllr Scott, who is also chairman of the newly-formed Buckinghamshire Council, said: "It was a pleasure to help the Marlow store to celebrate its first birthday.

"The COVID pandemic obviously affected business over the last twelve months, but with the easing of restrictions, I hope that the services on offer will help the business and our local high street go from strength to strength.

‘I was given a full tour of all the facilities on offer and shown how the latest technology in optometry, including eye scanning, helps to identify any issues with patients’ eyes. My best wishes to the Marlow team."

The Marlow store has seen £60,000 worth of investment spent on it, including hospital-grade eye-scanning technology.

Jayven Athwal, a director at Specsavers in Marlow, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to have marked our first birthday in Marlow and we couldn’t have found anyone better to help us do it than the mayor himself.

‘The last year hasn’t been easy. But the team here have been brilliant in pulling together and we’re happy to have been able to help through much of the pandemic by staying open and offering essential care services to those in need.

‘Now, we’re looking forward to helping our local community better than ever before and playing our part in the reopening of Marlow’s high street and contributing to local business."

For more information, customers can visit the store at 15-17 West St, Marlow SL7 2LS, or see it online at www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/marlow