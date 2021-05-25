Viral video shot by Marlow family fetches £500k at auction

The Marlow family behind Charlie Bit My Finger, a viral YouTube video amassing more than 884 million views, have sold it at an online auction for £538,000.

The famous clip, which depicts Harry Davies-Carr and his younger brother Charlie biting his sibling's finger, is now due to be removed from the video streaming website.

According to www.charliebitme.com, an anonymous account called '3fmusic' outbid another, known as 'mememaster', to claim the video for $760,999 (£538,000).

This makes 3fmusic the 'sole owner' of the 'loveable piece of internet history', it also states on the website.

The owner of the account will now have the opportunity to create their own 'parody' of the clip featuring the two original stars, who are now both in their teens and live in Marlow with their family.

The video was auctioned as an NFT (non-fungible token), which is known in the technology world as a certificate to show that someone owns something which is digital.

Other viral videos and memes have sold for big prices through this method in recent years.

Shot in 2007, the video was taken by the boys' father, Howard, because he was not able to email it to the pair's godparents in the US, and has since become one of YouTube's most watched clips.

It has not yet been deleted and can still be viewed on the HDCYT YouTube channel.