Chance to nominate key worker for free Marlow festival ticket

A festival in Marlow organised by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will be giving away some free tickets to key workers to show thanks for their work during the pandemic.

Pub in the Park is due to be held at Higginson Park in September, and will see musical acts combine with Michelin-starred chefs to host the popular music and food event.

Organisers are running a campaign called ‘A Thousand Thank Yous’, in which 8,000 tickets will be given away to key workers across the event's eight UK venues. A total of 1,000 are up for grabs in Marlow and will provide free entry for NHS and front line staff as a token of appreciation.

From Tuesday (June 1), members of the public will also be able to nominate someone to win the coveted tickets. The nomination period will close on Sunday, August 1.

A total of 200 (100 pairs) of the 1,000 tickets will be allocated via public nominations – organisers will give the remainder directly to the local NHS Trust, to allocate.

Key workers will receive entry to a session planned for Thursday, September 16, with the whole festival running until Sunday, September 19.

Tom Kerridge said: "Key workers have been the true super heroes of this pandemic, and we want to say thanks by offering 1,000 complimentary tickets per region we visit, so these superstars can let their hair down while enjoying some awesome music and lush grub.”

They will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and people can nominate others on the Pub in the Park website by clicking here.