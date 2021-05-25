New bar and gin school opens on Marlow riverside

Gin lovers in Marlow will now be given the chance to taste it and learn how to craft it expertly as a new bar and gin school opens in the town.

International Distilleries Limited (IDL) opened the doors to its first UK bar and gin school on Wednesday last week.

The Folium Botanical Bar and Gin School is set in the grounds of the Harleyford Estate on the banks of the River Thames.

The bar will open daily for cocktails and gin tasting alongside a fully stocked bar, coffee shop and store – there will also be gin making classes and tea tastings.

Paul Bolton, who lives in Maidenhead and is the co-founder of International Distilleries, said: “This is the next major step for our brand and gives us a fantastic opportunity to reach out and engage with our customers in the UK.

“The Harleyford Estate is steeped in history and is a perfect home for our bar and gin school with its picturesque location and blend of leisure activity in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

“The whole team have worked very hard to create an exciting and fun destination and we look forward to welcoming visitors.”

The Folium Botanical Bar and Gin School is open from 9am until 10pm and bookings for a table, tasting or private hire can be made via www.foliumgin.com or 01628 337704.

A new deli is also due to open in Marlow today (Tuesday). Read more on that here.