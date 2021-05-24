Marlow man fined for illegally riding e-scooter

A Marlow man has been fined and handed six penalty points for illegally riding an e-scooter.

Nico Webb, 20, of Seymour Park Road, was sentenced after officers spotted him riding in Pound Lane on February 22.

He was stopped by officers and told he would be sent a warning letter and told to push his scooter rather than ride it.

It was at this point that Mr Webb became verbally aggressive towards an officer and refused to surrender his vehicle.

E-scooters can only be ridden in a public area if they are rented as part of a trial scheme, such as the ongoing trial in Slough and its surrounding areas.

Webb pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on May 12.

Sergeant Robin Hughes, of Marlow Neighbourhood Team, said: “Private e-scooters should only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission.

“If e-scooter owners ignore warnings and ride their scooters without insurance and a full licence then their scooters will be seized, and they are likely to receive a fine and penalty points as in this case."