Stretch of A404 near Marlow to close for five weeks

Part of the A404 near Marlow will be closed for five weeks whilst Highways England carries out resurfacing works.

The closure will affect the southbound carriageway from the Handy Cross roundabout in High Wycombe, to the Westhorpe roundabout at Marlow.

Work will also include renewing the road markings, road studs and laying anti-skid surfacing.

The closure of the road started yesterday (Monday) and will last until Friday, June 18, overnight Monday to Friday, 9pm-6am.

A signed diversion is in place via Wycombe Road, Highways England has said.

A further overnight closure will also affect drivers travelling from Marlow to Bisham next month.

The A404 southbound carriageway, from the Marlow Westhorpe Interchange to the Bisham roundabout, will be closed overnight on Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29.

A signed diversion will be in place via Henley-on-Thames for vehicles under 7.5 tonnes. Vehicles over this weight will be diverted via the M40, M25 and M4.

"We’d advise all motorists to stick to the signed diversion route as this has been chosen with both suitability and safety in mind," Highways England said.

"We’d also encourage drivers to stick to speed limits and follow appropriate signage to ensure the safety of those working on site and fellow road users."

For more information on all the works, click here.