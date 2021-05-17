Marlow pupils produce eco bags in aid of town's refugee charity

Year 6 students at a Marlow school have been putting their entrepreneurial skills to the test by producing and selling eco bags in aid of a refugee charity based in the town.

The pupils at Spinfield School, in Terrington Hill, have been creating the bags for life, which are made from unwanted bed linen, as part of a British Council International School Award, a badge of honour given to schools who show 'outstanding' work in international education.

The students have chosen to fundraise through the sale of the bags in aid of Marlow Refugee Action, a charity which works with refugees and asylum seekers locally and across the world.

The students made 32 bags, raising £211. In addition, children at Spinfield's link school in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, also made some eco shoppers as part of a collaborative project.

These shoppers were sent to Spinfield by post and then raffled, raising a further £94. The total raised is £305.

Chair of Marlow Refugee Action, Tania Baldwin-Pask, was delighted to receive the support from the youngsters.

“We are so grateful to the pupils of Spinfield School for supporting Marlow Refugee Action and the projects we partner with. These funds will be used to support fellow school students living in refugee camps on the island of Chios through our partner, Action for Education," she said.

“This funding will be used to buy educational materials for the students, allowing them to progress with their studies in just the same way as students here in Marlow. They need books, worksheets and stationary; and this donation will cover these costs for around one school term.

“We were particularly impressed that the students of Spinfield connected an environmental project to our work with refugees. As climate change continues to affect us all, more people all over the world will become displaced, and so this initiative not only shows outstanding ingenuity and entrepreneurial skills, but also a very mature understanding of the interconnected nature of people and planet.”

Spinfield head teacher Jayne Spreadbury added: “At Spinfield we believe that being a global citizen is an important life skill.

"We have been delighted with the children's response to the fundraiser for Marlow Refugee Action and it shows the spirit of the Spinfield children helping other children.”

To learn more about the work of Marlow Refugee Action, visit www.marlowrefugeeaction.org.uk