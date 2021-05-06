Last day for comments on 75-home development neighbouring Hollands Farm

Residents who feel strongly about the housing proposals for Jackson’s Field in Bourne End should submit their comments on the consultation by today (May 6).

The seven-acre field is contained on three sides by urban developments along Princes Road, Cores End Road and Hawks’ Hill.

If plans go ahead, it would be developed into 75 new homes, mixes of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedrooms, predominately two-storey, with vehicle, cycle and pedestrian access from Bridgestone Drive, Princes Road and Hollands Farm.

The land neighbours Hollands Farm, which is already earmarked for 467 new homes.

Community organisation Keep Bourne End Green (KBEG) is against the proposals, fearing that the compound effect of both developments will have a ‘huge impact’ on Cookham traffic.

It has raised concerns at the ‘failure to provide holistic plan’ with Catesby Estates (which is handling the Hollands Farm development).

It is also concerned that the housing density and mix is ‘completely out of character’ with existing residences.

It adds that access points are ‘undeliverable as proposed’ with ‘no mitigation’ for Cores End Roundabout, Princes Road width and turning, Bridgestone Drive on-street parking and preservation of the public right of way.

On the website pertaining to this development, the applications wrote:

"We have worked closely with the council on the production of a development brief.

"This site is part of a wider allocation for housing in the council's adopted Local Plan with the principle of new homes already agreed.

"This proposal will contribute to Bourne End's current and future housing supply.

"A feature of the new housing will be a landscape-led design theme. New green infrastructure links will be included as well as new trees and green open spaces.

"Detailed technical reports will be submitted as part of the planning application to assess any potential impact of the development and identify any necessary mitigation measures required."

To see the plans, visit www.jacksonsfield.co.uk

To have your say in the public consultation, send an email to info@jacksonsfield.co.uk