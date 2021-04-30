London man jailed for ‘vicious attack’ in Marlow pub

A London man has been jailed for eight years after punching and stamping on a man at a pub in Marlow.

Joseph Crowe, 39, of High Street, Brent, pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, February 23.

He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment on Wednesday, with a further three years to be spent on licence.

On October 16, 2020, Crowe launched an unprovoked attack on a man at the Britannia Public House in Marlow, punching and stamping on the victim until he was stopped by other members of the public, whom he then also assaulted.

Crowe left the pub, but was arrested shortly afterwards.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained multiple serious injuries and spent several days in hospital.

Crowe was charged and remanded in custody on October 17, 2020.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Louise Snodgrass, of High Wycombe CID, said: “This was an unprovoked and vicious attack which occurred in a busy public house.

“The attack caused distress to everyone who witnessed the violent incident, and left the victim with serious injuries.

“The sentencing reflects the gravity of the offence committed.

“I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public who helped the victim by providing first aid at the scene and who came forward to support the police investigation.

“I hope that this sentence provides the victim with some form of closure for which can only be described as an extremely traumatic ordeal.”