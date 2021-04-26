Police re-appeal to find missing man who may be in Marlow

04:25PM, Monday 26 April 2021
Police have appealed for people in Marlow to keep a look out for a missing man from Kent.
Doug Carroll, 29, from Tunbridge Wells, was last seen on Tuesday, April 20.
He is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Thames Valley Police is now appealing for people in Marlow, Wycombe and Henley to call 999 if they see Doug.
Police said that he was wearing a black hooded top, black t-shirt, black Ellesse jogging bottoms and black Vans trainers when he was last seen.
The force added that he was also carrying a black Poker Stars rucksack. It is also believed he may have a black Adidas baseball cap and black sunglasses.
He was reported missing in Kent and it was thought he may have travelled to the Reading area.
In another update on Thursday last week, Doug's vehicle was located close to Starveall, near Aldworth and Compton.
⚠️REAPPEAL TO FIND MISSING MAN⚠️— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) April 26, 2021
Have you seen Doug Carroll?
Appeal to anyone in Henley, Marlow and Wycombe to keep a look out for Doug.
We believe it also possible that Doug may have travelled to Aldworth, Compton, Streatley and Goring.
☎Call 999 if you see Doug. pic.twitter.com/odnkdmqbvn
