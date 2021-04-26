Marlow's 'celebrity' falcon pair are named

01:18PM, Monday 26 April 2021
Marly and Roy, Marlow's peregrine falcons
A pair of falcons living on top of a Marlow church spire have been named in recognition of Marlow's French twin town.
The pair of peregrine falcons, the world’s fastest birds, got together on the spire of All Saints Church last year.
Wildlife group Wild Marlow installed a nesting platform and a camera to follow their progress, and this has been rewarded with flying and mating footage.
A clutch of four eggs, laid in early April, should be ready to hatch from around May 5, the group said.
The birds have now also been named by 11-year-old Brooke Prowse, who came up with Marly, for the female, and Roy (male) in recognition of Marlow's twin town Marly-le-Roi, France.
Five eggs now The female sat on them for much of the afternoon and looked cold herself in a nasty north-easterly wind. pic.twitter.com/ULlNCtk66c— @WildMarlow (@WildMarlow1) April 26, 2021
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A walker has hit out at Eton College’s ‘extreme’ decision to close Dorney Lake to the public until further notice.
Police officers were called to Shoppenhangers Road at about 10.20pm following reports a 19-year-old had been attacked.