Marlow's 'celebrity' falcon pair are named

A pair of falcons living on top of a Marlow church spire have been named in recognition of Marlow's French twin town.

The pair of peregrine falcons, the world’s fastest birds, got together on the spire of All Saints Church last year.

Wildlife group Wild Marlow installed a nesting platform and a camera to follow their progress, and this has been rewarded with flying and mating footage.

A clutch of four eggs, laid in early April, should be ready to hatch from around May 5, the group said.

The birds have now also been named by 11-year-old Brooke Prowse, who came up with Marly, for the female, and Roy (male) in recognition of Marlow's twin town Marly-le-Roi, France.