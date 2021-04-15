Marlow school submits plans for new office and meeting rooms

04:57PM, Thursday 15 April 2021
A Marlow school is planning to make some changes to its facilities during the summer break.
Headteacher Kay Mountfield has submitted to Bucks Council a planning application on behalf of Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, in West Street.
The school seeks to convert a toilet area to an office and two small consultation meeting rooms.
The toilets are said to be adjacent to some classrooms and the library.
The removal of a door and the replacement of some windows are also planned, as is some brickwork.
The school has undergone recent expansion ‘to support capacity’, a report states.
A design and access statement reads: “This application focuses on the refitting of some redundant toilet areas as office and meeting room space.
“This is part of a site-wide strategic improvement in support and amenity areas within existing buildings.”
New toilet areas have become available through development of a sports block, it adds.
The works will be undertaken during the summer break when the school is empty.
The school is now ‘awaiting a decision’ from Bucks Council.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A walker has hit out at Eton College’s ‘extreme’ decision to close Dorney Lake to the public until further notice.
A woman has died on the tracks near Burnham Railway Station, transport police have confirmed.