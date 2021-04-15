SITE INDEX

Thu, 15
10 °C
Fri, 16
10 °C
Sat, 17
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Marlow school submits plans for new office and meeting rooms

    Rory Butler, Local Democracy Reporter

    Sir William Borlase school delays opening 'following travels overseas'

    A Marlow school is planning to make some changes to its facilities during the summer break.

    Headteacher Kay Mountfield has submitted to Bucks Council a planning application on behalf of Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, in West Street.

    The school seeks to convert a toilet area to an office and two small consultation meeting rooms.

    The toilets are said to be adjacent to some classrooms and the library.

    The removal of a door and the replacement of some windows are also planned, as is some brickwork.

    The school has undergone recent expansion ‘to support capacity’, a report states.

    A design and access statement reads: “This application focuses on the refitting of some redundant toilet areas as office and meeting room space.

    “This is part of a site-wide strategic improvement in support and amenity areas within existing buildings.”

    New toilet areas have become available through development of a sports block, it adds.

    The works will be undertaken during the summer break when the school is empty.

    The school is now ‘awaiting a decision’ from Bucks Council.

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved