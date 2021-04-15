Marlow school submits plans for new office and meeting rooms

A Marlow school is planning to make some changes to its facilities during the summer break.

Headteacher Kay Mountfield has submitted to Bucks Council a planning application on behalf of Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, in West Street.

The school seeks to convert a toilet area to an office and two small consultation meeting rooms.

The toilets are said to be adjacent to some classrooms and the library.

The removal of a door and the replacement of some windows are also planned, as is some brickwork.

The school has undergone recent expansion ‘to support capacity’, a report states.

A design and access statement reads: “This application focuses on the refitting of some redundant toilet areas as office and meeting room space.

“This is part of a site-wide strategic improvement in support and amenity areas within existing buildings.”

New toilet areas have become available through development of a sports block, it adds.

The works will be undertaken during the summer break when the school is empty.

The school is now ‘awaiting a decision’ from Bucks Council.