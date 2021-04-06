Former vets surgery in Marlow could become a butchers

A former vets surgery building in Marlow could become a top shelf butchers following a recent planning application to Buckinghamshire Council.

Miss Molly Edwards seeks a change of use at 22 Chapel Street from a vacant veterinary practice to a 'high class' butchers shop called The Meat Hook of Marlow.

The site is next door to the old Waitrose unit, which the supermarket chain left vacant in October 2019.

Other changes to the 92-sqm property include a new timber shopfront ‘with feature display’, two new awnings to the front and rear of the premises, and some replacement roofing at the back of the property.

Mounting of required compressors and vents are also mentioned in a council document, as are refrigerated display units and a cold room.

Its proposed opening hours are Monday to Friday 8am-6pm, with the same hours on Saturdays.

“Meat waste will be held in a separate bin and will be collected on a daily basis,” a report states.

A design and access statement reads: “It is our intention to change the use of the ground floor unit at 22 Chapel Street, Marlow from a veterinarian’s surgery to a new high-class butchers shop.”

It also says: “The unit is to be fitted out at ground floor level with a new shopfront, repair works to the rear elevation and lean-to roof, replacement of modern doors, installation of new awnings, signage and externally mounted compressors and complete internal refurbishment.”

No works are proposed to the building’s upper story.