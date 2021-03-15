Irish pop star Ronan Keating to headline Marlow festival

Irish pop star Ronan Keating is set to perform at the opening night of Marlow's Pub in the Park event later this year.

The former Boyzone singer will take to the stage as the headline act on Thursday, September 16.

It was announced last week that Pub in the Park, organised by Marlow-based celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, would be returning this autumn after being forced to postpone twice during a pandemic-hit 2020.

The event, which brings food and drink experts together with live music acts, takes place in Higginson Park until Sunday, September 19.

Pub in the Park usually kicks off on a Friday evening but organisers have decided to get the show started a day early.

Early access for tickets will launch on Thursday, before they open to the general public the next day, on March 18.

Click here for more information on the event, and to enquire about getting tickets.