Marlow woman charged with drug offences

A woman from Marlow has been charged with drug offences following an investigation by police.

Natalie Seels, 40, of Wycombe Road, is charged with one count each of possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

It is in connection with an incident that took place on August 9, 2019 in Malvern Close, High Wycombe.

Seels has been released on bail to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 9.