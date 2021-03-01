New home for falcons living on Marlow church spire

A new nesting platform has been installed on the tip of a Marlow church to provide a home for a pair of falcons residing there.

The platform was put in place by volunteer conservation group Wild Marlow to assist the two peregrine falcons living high up on the spire of All Saints Church.

Verity West from Wild Marlow, Martin Teague, from Blue Chip Security Ltd, and Andrew Carter, from the church, climbed approximately 25m (82 ft) to where the birds have been living since 2019.

Wild Marlow is hoping that the new pair of falcons will soon start to breed.

Verity said: “Peregrine falcons can take three years to breed successfully as a new pair in a new territory.

"We hope we’ve given this pair a helping hand with their new specially-designed nesting platform. We’ve also installed a camera system so that we can study the birds and make sure they thrive."

She added: “All Saints Church has been hugely supportive of Wild Marlow and our wish to help and monitor these fantastic birds.

"We’d also like to thank Bob Keene at Bisham Nest Box Group, who built and donated the box.”

A Peregrine Falcon’s view from the beautiful spire Posted by Wild Marlow on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Peregrine falcons are among the fastest animals on the planet, capable of reaching speeds of up to 200mph when 'stooping' — diving down on prey from a great height.

They usually capture their prey mid-air, taking birds like feral pigeons and collared doves. The peregrine falcon is the UK’s biggest falcon.

