SITE INDEX

Sat, 27
11 °C
Sun, 28
10 °C
Mon, 01
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police seek witnesses following Marlow assault

    George Roberts

    Police on the lookout for driver who reversed into police car in Langley

    Police are looking for witnesses following an assault in Marlow.

    At about 6pm on Thursday, February 25, an altercation broke out between a man in his fifties and three teenage boys outside Kingswood Parade in Marlow Bottom.

    During the incident, the man and two of the teenagers fell into the road, resulting in minor bruising to the man.

    Investigating officer PC Joseph Bateman, based at High Wycombe police station said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information, to please get in touch.

    “You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210080363.

    “Alternatively if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved