Police seek witnesses following Marlow assault

Police are looking for witnesses following an assault in Marlow.

At about 6pm on Thursday, February 25, an altercation broke out between a man in his fifties and three teenage boys outside Kingswood Parade in Marlow Bottom.

During the incident, the man and two of the teenagers fell into the road, resulting in minor bruising to the man.

Investigating officer PC Joseph Bateman, based at High Wycombe police station said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information, to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210080363.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”