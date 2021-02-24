Surge testing in Wooburn Green after South African coronavirus variant discovered

Surge coronavirus testing will be taking place in Wooburn Green following the identification of a case of the South African COVID-19 variant in the area.

Buckinghamshire Council said the case cannot be traced back to international travel but the individual is self-isolating and has followed all the recommended guidance.

It is now encouraging everyone living and working in the HP10 postcode area, over the age of 16, to take a PCR coronavirus test this week, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Home test kits will be delivered to all households in Wooburn Green and parts of Flackwell Heath from tomorrow until Tuesday, March 2.

These tests can be taken at home and will then be collected later that day by one of the council’s volunteers.

Children over the age of five who live in the HP10 postcode area can be tested at the request of their parents or carers.

Jane O’Grady director of Public Health for Buckinghamshire said: “The UK has one of the best genomic systems in the world which has allowed us to detect the variant originating in South Africa here in the Wooburn Green area.

“I urge everyone offered a test to take it up to help us to monitor the virus in our communities and to help suppress and control the spread of this variant.

“The most important thing is that people continue to follow the guidance that is in place – limit your number of contacts, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, keep your distance and cover your face. If you test positive by any method, you must isolate to stop the spread of the virus.”

Visit www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/surgetesting for further information.