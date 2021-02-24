Lidl reveals plans for Marlow store on former Waitrose site

Discount supermarket Lidl has revealed plans to build a shop in Marlow on the site of the old Waitrose store.

Lidl has submitted plans to take over and extend the site in Chapel Road, which Waitrose left in October 2019.

It also hopes to build out onto Liston Road to create a larger shop floor on ground level. The first floor will be used as the main storage warehouse.

Lidl has chosen Marlow due to the ‘proven demand’ for a discount supermarket in the area, according to the application.

It states: “The proposals will contribute towards an improved local retail provision, with increased choice and competition, and will provide new full and part-me job opportunities for the local community.

“Lidl’s market research shows that there is a strong and proven demand for its offer in this particular location.

“The application site meets Lidl’s site appraisal criteria, both in terms of size and the transport network, with the M4 and M40 providing excellent road transport links to the M25 and the wider surrounding area.

“Lidl’s aims in establishing a presence on the application site are to work with and for the local community in creating a strong new food retail presence, viable in the long term, in this location.