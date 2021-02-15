Marlow Town Council publishes 'detailed' review of its emissions

Marlow Town Council (MTC) has published a 'detailed audit' of its own greenhouse gas emissions.

The audit is one of the most comprehensive carried out by a parish level council in the UK, MTC says.

It counts all the emissions produced directly by the authority, as well as emissions from contractors employed by the council, and services that the council pays for but does not manage.

The review also includes products purchased by MTC.

The audit finds that in the financial year 2019/20, MTC's total greenhouse gas emissions were just over 30 tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent.

By geographical comparison, Buckinghamshire Council recently reported its annual emissions at 9,000 tonnes per year.

MTC leader Cllr Jocelyn Towns said: “We recognise the need for every organisation to take responsibility for its own emissions.

"This audit tells us for the first time and in detail about where our emissions come from. This in turn gives us the starting place to make reductions.”

The audit reveals that five council activities contribute between them to nearly 90 per cent of emissions.

Marlow’s town bus, which the council part-funds but does not manage, accounts for just over 30 per cent alone.

Management of public realm, including grounds maintenance, security patrols and Christmas lights, result in more emissions than either public transport or council administration, MTC added.

The audit also reveals that all kinds of transport - including staff commuting, contractor vehicles and the town bus - account for nearly half of all emissions.