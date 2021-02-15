Meals from Marlow charity delivers 100,000th meal

A Marlow charity spearheaded by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has reached a significant milestone by delivering its 100,000th meal to frontline staff and vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Meals from Marlow was developed during the first COVID-19 lockdown to supply hot meals to NHS staff and vulnerable people in the area.

It quickly took off and raised more than £180,000, with 75,000 dishes given out by July.

Due to its success, Meals from Marlow also became a permanent charity in the summer, transforming it from a lockdown initiative into an all-year round campaign.

Kerridge, who owns Marlow pubs The Hand and Flowers and The Coach, donated his production kitchen as part of the initiative, while professional chefs donate time to produce meals.

The 100,000th meal was delivered to High Wycombe Hospital on Friday to practitioner Kym Northeast.

Kerridge said that Kym will be offered a VIP package at the next Pub in the Park event, scheduled to take place later this year owing to virus restrictions.

The food and drink event, in Higginson Park, was forced to cancel in 2020.

"Kym, like all of her colleagues, has gone above and beyond the call of duty over the last year, caring for COVID patients seemingly without a break," Kerridge wrote on Instagram.

"Whilst 100,000 meals is beyond all that we expected to achieve when we set up Meals From Marlow last year, we haven’t finished yet, and will continue to support those in need in our community and our amazing NHS staff going forward.

"Again, a huge thank you to all the volunteers and donors who have helped make our idea a reality. So many people have demonstrated such commitment to the project, we are all truly humbled.

"Here’s to the next 100,000."