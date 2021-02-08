'Major' works on Marlow junction to commence in summer

'Major improvements' will be made to one of the main road access points into Marlow this summer, Bucks Council says.

Works will be taking place on the Westhorpe Junction, at the intersection between the A404 and A4155, which is notorious for being a traffic pinch-point at busy times.

The council says that this causes delays and restricts access to the nearby Globe Business Park.

Bucks Council is about to start clearance of vegetation on the site this week, ahead of the start of spring - in an effort to ensure birds and wildlife are disturbed 'as little as possible'.

Work begins today (Monday) and will last five days, mostly taking place on the northbound A404 slip-road area, with some minor work on the southbound section.

Lane closures will be in operation on the slip-roads and the roundabout 'during off-peak daytime hours only', the council added.

Nick Naylor, Bucks Council's cabinet member for transport, said: "We've now secured the funding for the improvement scheme at Westhorpe Junction, which has been long awaited by the local residents and businesses who have to use this busy A404 interchange.

"Work will begin in the summer once it's been given the formal go-ahead by the council, but in preparation we're clearing the vegetation now before spring arrives and the birds start nesting".

The project is being funded by several funding streams, including a £1.187million grant from a Highways England Growth and Housing Fund; £550,000 from developers, and the remaining funds from the Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Richard Harrington, chief executive of the Bucks LEP, said: "We are delighted to be supporting this scheme with funding to support major improvements to Marlow’s Westhorpe Interchange and improve access to and from the Globe Business Park.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to make it easier to attract new businesses, new skills and new talent to an important business centre with a strong reputation."

Plans for changes to Westhorpe Junction were developed following a public consultation in January 2019 on local preferences for improving the traffic 'black spot'.

The scheme involves the provision of a new left-hand lane on the northbound exit from the A404 dedicated to traffic that needs to turn left into Parkway.

To help manage traffic flow at this junction, part-time traffic signals will also be installed on the roundabout.