Images released following Marlow burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to following a burglary in Marlow.

Between 12pm and 1pm on Monday, November 16, an outbuilding of a business just off Henley Road was broken into and a number of electric garden tools were stolen.

Investigating officer Sergeant Robin Hughes, based at Marlow police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the men shown may have vital information about this offence.

“If you recognise them, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200382226.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”