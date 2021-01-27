Man charged after Flackwell Heath stabbing incident

A High Wycombe man has been charged with multiple offences following an incident in Flackwell Heath in which a man was stabbed in the arm.

Lawrence Neptune, 21, of Chiltern Avenue, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Neptune was arrested on Friday and charged with the offences on Sunday.

This follows an incident that happened on Friday in Oakland Way, Flackwell Heath, in which a man in his twenties was stabbed in his arm.

He required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

Neptune appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Monday this week and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Monday, February 22.