CQC receives assurances after Marlow care home director is given Sexual Risk Order

A watchdog has received assurances that a Marlow care home director ‘has no direct involvement’ with services provided after he was issued with a Sexual Risk Order.

Frank Hassard, of Elmtree Green, Great Missenden, was given a three-year Sexual Risk Order (SRO) at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on January 8.

This prohibits him from exposing himself to anyone in public, including children, and also prevents him from making any contact with a female child under the age of 16.

He is listed on Companies House as a director at Meadowside care home, in Little Marlow Road.

Since the order was issued, both the home and watchdog the Care Quality Commission have confirmed Hassard has ‘no direct contact or involvement’ with services provided at the home.

Rebecca Bauers, CQC’s head of adult social care inspection for the south, said: “We have reviewed our records and spoken with the provider.

“We can confirm Mr Hassard has no direct contact or involvement in the service delivery.

“While this issue is not one which would not come under the remit of CQC, we have been assured by Meadowside management team that the situation has been fully risk assessed.”

A statement from the home said: “Meadowside provides high quality residential care for the elderly. Mr Hassard works separately to the home and has no direct involvement with those under our care.”

It did not confirm whether or not Hassard would remain a director.

Under the order, the 52-year-old cannot have any contact with a girl under the age of 16, unless it is inadvertent and not reasonably avoidable or with the permission of a parent or guardian ‘who has full knowledge of his previous offending history’.

In a statement after the order was issued, PC Abhi Bajwa, based at High Wycombe police station said: “Sexual offences are taken incredibly seriously by Thames Valley Police.

“I am pleased that Hassard has been issued with this order to ensure a long term deterrent is in place to safeguard victims and any potential future victims.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate sexual offences and works tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”