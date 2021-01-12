Controversial Bourne End housing plans up for consultation

A consultation on a controversial development brief in Bourne End began this month, with residents encouraged to provide their views on more than 450 new homes in the village.

A discussion began on January 6 for people to respond to the development brief for the 23.74 hectare Hollands Farm site in Bourne End.

This area has been earmarked for a major development including about 467 new dwellings, primary school and link road through the site, between Princes Road and Hedsor Road.

The development brief will be available to read in full, as well as supporting documents. The consultation is set to run for six weeks and will close at 5.15pm on Wednesday, February 17 at 5:15pm.

Bucks Council's cabinet member for planning, Cllr Warren Whyte, said: “The development brief being put to consultation provides detail on how the site should be developed.

"It was designed to take into account national and local planning policy, as well as local infrastructure and environmental considerations, and community aspirations.

"We look forward to hearing feedback from residents on the brief so we can consider their points fully before adopting it.”

The development brief has to adhere to the requirements set out in policy BE2 of the Wycombe District Local Plan (WDLP), and these elements cannot be changed.

The WDLP was adopted in 2019 and sets out how development should take place in the former Wycombe District Area up until 2031. The county of Bucks was merged into one unitary authority in April last year.

Following the adoption of the plan, a legal challenge was mounted to withdraw the Hollands Farm site by greenbelt campaign group Keep Bourne End Green (KBEG), which has been long opposed to development on this site.

In July last year, the High Court dismissed the legal challenge, - described as ‘very disappointing, but not entirely unexpected’ by KBEG - and in November, the Court of Appeal refused an application to appeal against the High Court’s decision.

The consultation is for responses to the draft development brief, and two supporting documents – the 'Appropriate Assessment' and the 'Sustainability Appraisal'.

Both of these are available on Bucks Council's website.

The council says that the purpose of the development brief is to identify key constraints and opportunities affecting the development of the site and set out the vision for and key objectives of the development.

It is also hoped to 'establish key principles and requirements for how the site should be developed'.

Once the brief is adopted it will become a 'Supplementary Planning Document' - having material weight in planning decisions for the site.

Responses can be made online, by email, or in writing.

For further information and to get involved in the consultation, click here.