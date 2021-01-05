New Marlow vaccination centre to open next week

A business park in Marlow will be setting up a new vaccination centre and will start administering vaccines on Monday, January 11.

Globe Business Park expects NHS England to make the site available for appointments from Friday, January 8.

The address of the centre is Lunar House, Fieldhouse Lane, Globe Business Park, Marlow SL7 1LW.

The vaccine will be administered by trained healthcare professionals such as doctors, pharmacists or nurses.

The centre itself is not able to set-up appointments locally. It only has visibility on patient information after an appointment has been arranged via the NHS National Booking System.

Vaccination appointments are managed nationally and patients in priority groups will be contacted to set-up those appointments.

When contacted, patients can choose which site to attend, based on proximity, convenience, and availability.