'Marlow Elves' distribute hundreds of Christmas gifts to needy

'True Christmas spirit' was in action on Marlow High Street at the weekend as a group of elves prepared to deliver gifts to those in need.

The Marlow Elves project, spearheaded by the 'Marlow Life' Facebook group, identified more than 200 needy people this Christmas.

Working with schools and churches in the area, each person was matched with a gift-giver who chose, wrapped and delivered a present worth £10 to the Marlow Elves on Saturday.

The elves will now manage delivery of these gifts to their recipients in time for Christmas Day.

The Elves were hard at work in their festive grotto in Spittal Street at the weekend, which was lent by landlord Sorbon Estates, to gather hundreds of presents.

The group said in a statement: “We wanted to do something to bring a much-needed boost to the community.

"The Elves have sent over 700 cards, with drawings by local children, to nominated elderly residents. Over 230 gifts will be delivered and a number of residential homes and community projects, such as Marlow Age Concern, will receive a box of donated treats."

It added: "We still have the Elf Awards to announce on Christmas Eve - community-led awards for people who have stood out over the past 12 months.

"It has been amazing given the awful year everyone has had, it’s bringing cheer not only to those receiving the presents, but everyone who has volunteered to take part.

"It’s been so well-received that we are already planning for next year. The elves would like to thank everyone who took part and the local businesses who have supported the initiative and provided prizes for the Elf Awards.”

Tamra Booth, managing director at Sorbon Estates, said: “We were delighted to provide the Marlow Elves with one of our retail units to gather the donated presents.

"It is such a worthwhile cause and, as a local business, we are always keen to support community initiatives like this.”