Wooburn Green robber threatens to stab 12-year-old boy

Police are seeking witnesses after a robber threatened to stab a 12-year-old boy in Wooburn Green before taking his belongings.

At about 7.20pm yesterday (Saturday), the victim was with with two friends at the bus stop in Wycombe Lane, near the junction with Glory Mill Lane.

A blue car, possibly a Peugeot 307, turned around in Glory Mill Lane, then stopped in the middle Wycombe Lane. A man got out of the car and shouted at them, threatening to stab them.

The boys ran off, crossing the bridge onto Chalksteam Way.

The victim was on his own when he slipped over, and the offender threatened him again and demanded his phone.

When he victim told him he did not have a phone, the man took his bag, which contained school books, a pencil case and a football. The victim was not harmed in the incident.

The offender was described as a white male, in his 20s with a chubby face.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and help them with their inquiries.

Investigator Glen Mulhern, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “This was a very frightening incident for a 12-year-old boy, and we are carrying out an investigation into it.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw any part of this offence, or who has any information which they think could relate to it.

“If you have any details which could be useful to our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200410711.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”