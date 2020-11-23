Marlow FM presenters up for annual radio awards

A group of Marlow FM presenters have been nominated for an annual Community Radio Awards showcase.

Gemma-Leigh James, Amelia Slaughter, Lucy Ashburner and Angie Burns have been shortlisted in the categories of: The Female Presenter Award, The Entertainment Show Award, Young Person of the Year Award, and Best Newcomer of the Year Award respectively.

Nominees have been chosen from more than 460 participants from 90 different radio stations. Five nominees have been chosen per category.

Graham Duthie, managing director of the volunteer-led Marlow FM, said: “Everyone here is so proud. It’s been a challenging year for our presenters because of the virus.

"Many lost their co-presenter because of a one-person-in-the-studio rule, and others had to record their shows at home on whatever equipment they had. So these nominations are particularly gratifying.”

The awards ceremony will take place virtually on December 12. Visit communityradioawards.org.uk for details.

The station is also still appealing for help as it looks to keep running into 2021. See this article for more information.