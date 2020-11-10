Former BBC Radio 1 presenter joins Marlow FM

Former BBC Radio 1 presenter Mike Read has joined Marlow FM for its early morning show.

A star of radio and TV for more than 40 years, Read will join the volunteer-led station as a guest presenter of the station’s breakfast programme from Monday, November 16.

Read, 73, who lives near Cookham, will present the show live from Marlow FM’s studios each weekday between 7am and 9am.

The community radio station is available online at www.marlowfm.co.uk, and broadcasts on 97.5FM in the Marlow area.

Managing director Graham Duthie said: “There’s a lot Mike can teach us, and we’re sure his years of experience will rub off. We also hope having Mike on the team will increase awareness of our current fundraising drive to see the station safely into 2021.”

Mike Read said: “Marlow FM’s my local radio station. I know how important it is to the community here, especially during lockdown, and I’m excited to present their breakfast show for a little while.”

Mike will stay with the station until Christmas. He plans to start a new broadcasting venture in the new year.

Marlow FM’s fundraising web page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/marlow-fm-2020-fundraising-drive