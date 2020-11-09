Buses to replace trains between Bourne End and Marlow for two weeks

10:29AM, Monday 09 November 2020
Trains will not run between Bourne End and Marlow for two weeks. Replacement buses will be in place.
A section of railway line between Bourne End and Marlow will be closed to trains for two weeks as essential maintenance is carried out.
Buses will replace trains between the two stations from this Saturday (November 14) until Sunday, November 29.
Trains will continue to run between Maidenhead and Bourne End, but Great Western Railway (GWR) has warned that timings may be different.
In a tweet posted today, GWR advised travellers to check train and replacement bus times before they travel.
Network Rail will be renewing and upgrading the track between Bourne End and Marlow.
For more information on the works, visit GWR.com/Marlow
