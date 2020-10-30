Driver fails to stop after injuring man in Flackwell Heath

Police have launched a witness appeal after a driver hit a man and failed to stop in Flackwell Heath.

At around 9.30pm on Tuesday, the driver of a blue coloured hatchback car collided with a pedestrian in Oakland Way.

The driver did not stop and drove away.

The pedestrian, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC John Belson, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Also, I would ask any motorists who were in the local area around the time that this happened to check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured anything that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200346534.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”