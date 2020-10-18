Man and a woman charged in connection with pub assault in Marlow

Two people have been charged in connection with a pub assault in Marlow on Friday.

The victim was assaulted at the Britannia pub on October 16. He suffered a fractured skull.

Joseph Crowe, aged 39, of no fixed abode and Claire Sullivan, aged 38, of Marlow Road, High Wycombe were charged yesterday, October 17.

Crowe was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent, and two counts of battery.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, October 19.

Sullivan was charged with two counts of battery. She has been released on bail to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 17 November.