Flood alerts issued for Bourne End and Twyford

A flood warning is in force in Bourne End and Wooburn Green, while a less severe flood alert has been issued for the Twyford area.



According to the Government’s flood warning information service, flooding is expected on the River Wye from West Wycombe to Bourne End following heavy rainfall over the weekend,



Property flooding is expected to continue in the Windsor Lane area of Wooburn Green, but flooding of other properties is not forecast.



According to the flood alert service, rainfall today (Monday) is expected to be light, and not likely to affect river levels, which have already peaked.



The situation is being closely monitored and incident response staff are in the area clearing weeds and trash screens.



Residents are urged to remain aware of local surroundings.



A flood alert has also been issued in Twyford and Waltham St Lawrence, where flooding of low-lying roads and farmland is expected today.



River levels on the Lower River Loddon are expected to rise until later this afternoon.